210416-N-RL695-1162

CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 16, 2021) — An MH-60S Seahawk attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, prepares for take-off from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), April 16, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 19:52 Photo ID: 6622554 VIRIN: 210416-N-RL695-1162 Resolution: 6462x4308 Size: 1.72 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations onboard the USS Sioux City [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.