Staff Sgt. Sheri Muneno of the 99th Readiness Division’s 78th Army Band detachment stationed at Fort Totten, New York, is among the latest recipients of the Colonel Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award. The Hamilton Award acknowledges enlisted musicians from all military branches, and honors the memory of retired Colonel Finley R. Hamilton who served 35 years in the Army Bands Program and retired as the commander and conductor of the United States Army Field Band.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2020 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6622316 VIRIN: 200204-A-VX676-500 Resolution: 3873x2503 Size: 1.51 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.