Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Staff Sgt. Sheri Muneno of the 99th Readiness Division’s 78th Army Band detachment stationed at Fort Totten, New York, is among the latest recipients of the Colonel Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award. The Hamilton Award acknowledges enlisted musicians from all military branches, and honors the memory of retired Colonel Finley R. Hamilton who served 35 years in the Army Bands Program and retired as the commander and conductor of the United States Army Field Band.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2020
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 17:39
    Photo ID: 6622316
    VIRIN: 200204-A-VX676-500
    Resolution: 3873x2503
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award
    Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    78th Army Band
    380th Army Band
    Army School of Music
    Colonel Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award
    99th Readiness Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT