Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award

Staff Sgt. Timothy Stuart of the 99th Readiness Division’s 380th Army Band stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia, is among the latest recipients of the Colonel Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award. The Hamilton Award acknowledges enlisted musicians from all military branches, and honors the memory of retired Colonel Finley R. Hamilton who served 35 years in the Army Bands Program and retired as the commander and conductor of the United States Army Field Band.

