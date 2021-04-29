Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    99th Readiness Division

    Staff Sgt. Timothy Stuart of the 99th Readiness Division’s 380th Army Band stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia, is among the latest recipients of the Colonel Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award. The Hamilton Award acknowledges enlisted musicians from all military branches, and honors the memory of retired Colonel Finley R. Hamilton who served 35 years in the Army Bands Program and retired as the commander and conductor of the United States Army Field Band.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 17:39
    Photo ID: 6622315
    VIRIN: 210429-A-VX676-001
    Resolution: 1686x1125
    Size: 212.66 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award
    Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Soldiers win Outstanding Musician Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    78th Army Band
    380th Army Band
    Army School of Music
    Colonel Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award
    99th Readiness Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT