Signing ceremony

Lt. Col. Marcus D. Perkins, left, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, is pictured with Yong-hwan Kwak, governor of Goryeong County, South Korea. The two organizations signed a friendship agreement on April 14 to strengthen ties between the two organizations and countries. (U.S. Army photo by Hyo Chu Kim)

