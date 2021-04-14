Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meeting with officials [Image 2 of 2]

    Meeting with officials

    GORYEONG COUNTY, SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2021

    Lt. Col. Marcus D. Perkins, front right, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, meets with officials from Goryeong County, South Korea, after signing a friendship agreement on April 14. (U.S. Army photo by Hyo Chu Kim)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMMC-K signs friendship agreement, strengthens ties with Korean communities

    Korea
    AMLC
    USAMMC-K
    friendship agreement
    Goryeong County

