Meeting with officials

Lt. Col. Marcus D. Perkins, front right, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, meets with officials from Goryeong County, South Korea, after signing a friendship agreement on April 14. (U.S. Army photo by Hyo Chu Kim)
|04.14.2021
|04.29.2021 10:16
|6621917
|210414-A-BL065-1002
|2280x1543
|2.15 MB
|GORYEONG COUNTY, KR
|1
|0
USAMMC-K signs friendship agreement, strengthens ties with Korean communities
