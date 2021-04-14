Lt. Col. Marcus D. Perkins, front right, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, meets with officials from Goryeong County, South Korea, after signing a friendship agreement on April 14. (U.S. Army photo by Hyo Chu Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 10:16 Photo ID: 6621917 VIRIN: 210414-A-BL065-1002 Resolution: 2280x1543 Size: 2.15 MB Location: GORYEONG COUNTY, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meeting with officials [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.