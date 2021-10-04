A career worth serving

Petty Officer 3rd Class David Coleman, a culinary specialist aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757), prepares a pizza in the ship's galley, April 10, 2021. Culinary specialists serve aboard Coast Guard cutters and at shore units, and receive training in all aspects of food preparation including culinary fundamentals, advanced culinary methods and techniques, and pastry and baking. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

