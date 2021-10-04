Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A career worth serving [Image 1 of 2]

    A career worth serving

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Weydert 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    Petty Officer 3rd Class David Coleman, a culinary specialist aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757), poses for an environmental portrait in the ship’s galley, April 10, 2021. Culinary specialists serve aboard Coast Guard cutters and at shore units, and receive training in all aspects of food preparation including culinary fundamentals, advanced culinary methods and techniques, and pastry and baking. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 10:16
    Photo ID: 6621912
    VIRIN: 210410-G-ZV557-647
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 847.34 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A career worth serving [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 David Weydert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cutter
    CS
    NSC
    Culinary
    Midgett
    WMSL 757

