Waste water treatment plant, project near complete in Ohio

A construction crew repaves a road to cover newly completed sewer lines for a water infrastructure project partially funded under the Water Resource Development Act of 1936, in Amsterdam, Ohio, April 28, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District oversees projects like this one, which helps distressed communities receive federal assistance under WRDA. The district has seen a growth in water and sewage infrastructure demand and approved nine new water projects in Allegheny County and Northern West Virginia in the last three years under Section 219. Eastern Ohio is covered by Section 594 funds. The town of Amsterdam received 8.5 miles of sewer pipes and a new waste treatment plant, which they never had before. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

