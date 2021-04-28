Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waste water treatment plant, project near complete in Ohio [Image 16 of 17]

    Waste water treatment plant, project near complete in Ohio

    AMSTERDAM, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A construction crew repaves a road to cover newly completed sewer lines for a water infrastructure project partially funded under the Water Resource Development Act of 1936, in Amsterdam, Ohio, April 28, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District oversees projects like this one, which helps distressed communities receive federal assistance under WRDA. The district has seen a growth in water and sewage infrastructure demand and approved nine new water projects in Allegheny County and Northern West Virginia in the last three years under Section 219. Eastern Ohio is covered by Section 594 funds. The town of Amsterdam received 8.5 miles of sewer pipes and a new waste treatment plant, which they never had before. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 10:14
    Photo ID: 6621908
    VIRIN: 210428-A-TI382-988
    Resolution: 5771x3779
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: AMSTERDAM, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waste water treatment plant, project near complete in Ohio [Image 17 of 17], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    sewer
    Pittsburgh District
    WRDA
    Water Resource Development Act

