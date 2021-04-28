210406-N-OI940-1006
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 28, 2021) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Evans, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), takes notes during a ship's nautical or otherwise photographic interpretation and examination (SNOOPIE) team evolution, April 28, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 08:24
|Photo ID:
|6621742
|VIRIN:
|210406-N-OI940-1006
|Resolution:
|3639x2600
|Size:
|663.78 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS San Antionio SNOOPIE Team Evolution [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
