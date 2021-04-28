USS San Antionio SNOOPIE Team Evolution

210406-N-OI940-1006

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 28, 2021) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Evans, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), takes notes during a ship's nautical or otherwise photographic interpretation and examination (SNOOPIE) team evolution, April 28, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)

Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021