210406-N-OI940-1004

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 28, 2021) Religious Programs 2nd Class Lester Williams, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), looks on during the ship's nautical or otherwise photographic interpretation and examination (SNOOPIE) team watch, April 28, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 08:24 Photo ID: 6621739 VIRIN: 210406-N-OI940-1004 Resolution: 3705x2646 Size: 652.96 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Antionio SNOOPIE Team Evolution [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.