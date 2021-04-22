MEDDAC – Japan Soldiers nurture partnership through local park cleanup

Soldiers and staff assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activities – Japan pose for a photo April 22 at Zama Yatoyama Park, near Camp Zama, Japan. More than 20 Soldiers and staff from MEDDAC-J volunteered to clean up the park in celebration of Earth Day.

