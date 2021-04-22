Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDDAC – Japan Soldiers nurture partnership through local park cleanup

    MEDDAC – Japan Soldiers nurture partnership through local park cleanup

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Staff Sgt. Chance Johnson, assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activities – Japan, removes weeds April 22 at Zama Yatoyama Park, near Camp Zama, Japan. Johnson, along with more than 20 Soldiers and staff from MEDDAC-J volunteered to clean up the park in celebration of Earth Day.

    This work, MEDDAC – Japan Soldiers nurture partnership through local park cleanup [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

