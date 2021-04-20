Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apache Maintenance [Image 47 of 49]

    Apache Maintenance

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade perform routine maintenance on AH-64 Apache Helicopters at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. Maintainers identify, troubleshoot, and repair any issues the aircraft may be experiencing. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 03:57
    Photo ID: 6621522
    VIRIN: 210420-A-XP872-820
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apache Maintenance [Image 49 of 49], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mechanic
    hawaii
    apache
    maintenance
    25CAB

