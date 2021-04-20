Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apache Flight [Image 45 of 49]

    Apache Flight

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers of 2-6 Calvary Squadron, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade were afforded the unique opportunity of an orientation AH-64D Apache flight with our Squadron senior Instructor Pilots on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. These Soldiers work diligently every single day to ensure the readiness of our Apaches. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 03:57
    Photo ID: 6621520
    VIRIN: 210420-A-XP872-758
    Resolution: 6031x4021
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apache Flight [Image 49 of 49], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airfield
    hawaii
    flight
    apache
    25ID

