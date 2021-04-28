NAVFAC Marianas, U.S. Naval Base Guam Begin Wharf Repairs

SANTA RITA, Guam (April 28, 2021) -Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam, and H20 Guam Joint-Venture (JV) representatives break ground for repairs to Lima Wharf aboard NBG April 28. NAVFAC Marianas awarded a $98 million contract to H20 Guam JV in January for the modernization and restoration of the wharf with project completion expected by November 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

