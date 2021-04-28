NAVFAC Marianas, U.S. Naval Base Guam Begin Wharf Repairs

SANTA RITA, Guam (April 28, 2021) - Safety cones and paint mark off a portion of Lima Wharf aboard U.S. Naval Base Guam April 28. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas awarded a $98 million contract to H20 Joint-Venture in January for the modernization and restoration of the wharf with project completion expected by November 2023.(U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

