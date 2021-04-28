Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Marianas, U.S. Naval Base Guam Begin Wharf Repairs [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVFAC Marianas, U.S. Naval Base Guam Begin Wharf Repairs

    GUAM

    04.28.2021

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    SANTA RITA, Guam (April 28, 2021) - Safety cones and paint mark off a portion of Lima Wharf aboard U.S. Naval Base Guam April 28. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas awarded a $98 million contract to H20 Joint-Venture in January for the modernization and restoration of the wharf with project completion expected by November 2023.(U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:44
    Photo ID: 6621225
    VIRIN: 210428-N-TR604-0008
    Resolution: 3936x2614
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: GU
