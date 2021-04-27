Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB is delivering life-saving COVID aid to India [Image 17 of 17]

    Travis AFB is delivering life-saving COVID aid to India

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Pallets containing lifesaving oxygen equipment sit April 27, 2021, in the 60th Aerial Port Squadron Warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation of 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, one million N95 masks and one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits, will be transported to India aboard a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    India
    60th APS
    60th AMW
    TAFB
    TrUSt Travis
    India Relief

