U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Cori Flanagan, 60th Aerial Port Squadron traffic management inbound cargo supervisor, files paperwork for lifesaving oxygen equipment April 27, 2021, in the APS Warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation of 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, one million N95 masks and one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits, will be transported to India aboard a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:49 Photo ID: 6621154 VIRIN: 210427-F-UO290-2032 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.44 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB is delivering life-saving COVID aid to India [Image 17 of 17], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.