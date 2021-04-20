Chassity Morse, Army volunteer corps coordinator, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, gives opening remarks during the Volunteer Recognition Ceremony held April 20 at Memorial Park on Rock Island Arsenal.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 22:47
|Photo ID:
|6620877
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-FX896-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rock Island Arsenal hosts Volunteer Recognition Ceremony during National Volunteer Appreciation Week [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
