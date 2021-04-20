Col. Todd Allison, presents a certificate of appreciation to Tyne Jett for her work with Toys for Tots during the Volunteer Recognition Ceremony held April 20 at Memorial Park on Rock Island Arsenal.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 22:47 Photo ID: 6620876 VIRIN: 210420-A-FX896-1002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.12 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rock Island Arsenal hosts Volunteer Recognition Ceremony during National Volunteer Appreciation Week [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.