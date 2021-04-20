Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rock Island Arsenal hosts Volunteer Recognition Ceremony during National Volunteer Appreciation Week

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Mark Kane 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Col. Todd Allison, presents a certificate of appreciation to Tyne Jett for her work with Toys for Tots during the Volunteer Recognition Ceremony held April 20 at Memorial Park on Rock Island Arsenal.

