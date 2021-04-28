Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin Swears In Colin Kalh as USD for Policy [Image 6 of 6]

    Secretary Austin Swears In Colin Kalh as USD for Policy

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Colin Kahl, who is holding a photo of his family, pose for a photo after Kahl is sworn in as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 22:40
    Photo ID: 6620870
    VIRIN: 210428-D-BN624-0367
    Resolution: 5460x3633
    Size: 14.11 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Swears In Colin Kalh as USD for Policy [Image 6 of 6], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lloyd Austin
    USD
    SecDefAustin
    Colin Kahl

