Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Colin Kahl pose for a photo after Kahl is sworn in as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 22:39 Photo ID: 6620869 VIRIN: 210428-D-BN624-0363 Resolution: 5374x3576 Size: 11.38 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary Austin Swears In Colin Kalh as USD for Policy [Image 6 of 6], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.