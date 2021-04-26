Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LtGen Lori Reynolds Cyber Lecture

    LtGen Lori Reynolds Cyber Lecture

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Apr. 26, 2021) Deputy Commandant for Information Lt. Gen. Lori Reynolds discusses information as combat power and it's meaning to newly commissioned officers during the spring cyber lecture series in Alumni Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy. A Class of 1986 graduate, she serves as the principal advisor on all information environment matters and as the principal spokesperson on Marine Corps Information Environment programs, requirements, and strategy throughout the Department of the Navy and the Department of Defense. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dana D. Legg/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 18:11
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    usna
    cyber
    navy
    midshipmen
    marine corps
    cyber lecture

