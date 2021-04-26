LtGen Lori Reynolds Cyber Lecture

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Apr. 26, 2021) Deputy Commandant for Information Lt. Gen. Lori Reynolds discusses information as combat power and it's meaning to newly commissioned officers during the spring cyber lecture series in Alumni Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy. A Class of 1986 graduate, she serves as the principal advisor on all information environment matters and as the principal spokesperson on Marine Corps Information Environment programs, requirements, and strategy throughout the Department of the Navy and the Department of Defense. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dana D. Legg/Released)

