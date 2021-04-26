500,000th Vaccination administered at Javits Mass Vaccination Site in New York

The 500,000th Covid-19 vaccination syringe prior to being administered on April 27, 2021. This syringe marks the 500,000-vaccine administered at the Jacob Javits Center mass vaccination site to Cassie Huang, 28, of Manhattan, NY. The New York State Department of Health vaccination efforts for New York residents began January 13, 2021 at the Javits Vaccination Site. Over 3,180 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard are supporting the multi-agency response to COVID-19 at 24 vaccination sites and other locations across New York. (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs photos by New York Guard Captain Mark Getman)

