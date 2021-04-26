Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    500,000th Vaccination administered at Javits Mass Vaccination Site in New York [Image 1 of 2]

    500,000th Vaccination administered at Javits Mass Vaccination Site in New York

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    The 500,000th Covid-19 vaccination syringe prior to being administered on April 27, 2021. This syringe marks the 500,000-vaccine administered at the Jacob Javits Center mass vaccination site to Cassie Huang, 28, of Manhattan, NY. The New York State Department of Health vaccination efforts for New York residents began January 13, 2021 at the Javits Vaccination Site. Over 3,180 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard are supporting the multi-agency response to COVID-19 at 24 vaccination sites and other locations across New York. (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs photos by New York Guard Captain Mark Getman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 18:12
    Photo ID: 6620146
    VIRIN: 210427-Z-MG123-1001
    Resolution: 4928x2278
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500,000th Vaccination administered at Javits Mass Vaccination Site in New York [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    500,000th Vaccination administered at Javits Mass Vaccination Site in New York
    500,000th Vaccination administered at Javits Mass Vaccination Site in New York

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    NYNG
    Jacob Javits Convention Center
    NATIONAL GUARD COVID-19 RESPONSE
    COVID-19 Vaccination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT