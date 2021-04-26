500,000th Vaccination administered at Javits Mass Vaccination Site in New York

Cassie Huang, 28, of Manhattan, NY, speaks to New York Army National Col Michael Bice, Joint Task Force Javits Incident Commander after she received her first Pfizer vaccination. She received the 500,000th vaccine administered at the Javits Center. Huang received the vaccine from Nurse Raquel Calderon, on April 27, 2021. This marks the 500,000-vaccine administered at the Jacob Javits Center mass vaccination site. The New York State Department of Health vaccination efforts for New York residents began January 13, 2021 at the Javits Vaccination Site. Over 3,180 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard are supporting the multi-agency response to COVID-19 at 24 vaccination sites and other locations across New York. (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs photos by New York Guard Captain Mark Getman)

