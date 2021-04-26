Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Recruits Receive COVID 19 Vaccination at RTC [Image 8 of 8]

    First Recruits Receive COVID 19 Vaccination at RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Dominique Lasco 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    A recruit receives a voluntary COVID 19 vaccination in Pacific Fleet Drill Hall at Recruit Training Command (RTC). These recruits were the first recruits to receive the vaccination at RTC. The event, a collaboration with medical staff from the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center and Recruit Training Command, provided 180 recruits the opportunity to receive the vaccine. More than 40,000 recruits train annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dominique M. Lasco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 15:32
    Photo ID: 6619885
    VIRIN: 210426-N-KK330-1232
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.93 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Recruits Receive COVID 19 Vaccination at RTC [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Dominique Lasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

