First Recruits Receive COVID 19 Vaccination at RTC

Recruits receive a voluntary COVID 19 vaccination in Pacific Fleet Drill Hall at Recruit Training Command (RTC). These recruits were the first recruits to receive the vaccination at RTC. The event, a collaboration with medical staff from the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center and Recruit Training Command, provided 180 recruits the opportunity to receive the vaccine. More than 40,000 recruits train annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dominique M. Lasco)

Date Taken: 04.26.2021
Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US