    NAVSTA Rota Conducts Chapter 13 Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    NAVSTA Rota Conducts Chapter 13 Drill

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 28, 2021) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), work to combat a simulated fire during a drill on USS Porter (DDG 78), Apr. 28, 2021. Personnel assigned to USS Porter, NAVSTA Rota Fire and Emergency Services Department, U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Navantia, and Forward-Deployed Maintenance Center Detachment Rota all participated in the drill to demonstrate their combined ability to combat a major shipboard fire on DDG-class ships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John Owen)

