NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 28, 2021) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), work to combat a simulated fire during a drill on USS Porter (DDG 78), Apr. 28, 2021. Personnel assigned to USS Porter, NAVSTA Rota Fire and Emergency Services Department, U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Navantia, and Forward-Deployed Maintenance Center Detachment Rota all participated in the drill to demonstrate their combined ability to combat a major shipboard fire on DDG-class ships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John Owen)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 13:50
|Photo ID:
|6619624
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-RY670-1021
|Resolution:
|3304x4956
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSTA Rota Conducts Chapter 13 Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
