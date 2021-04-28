NAVSTA Rota Conducts Chapter 13 Drill

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 28, 2021) Firefighters attached to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Fire and Emergency Services Department, flake out a hose during a fire drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Apr. 28, 2021. Personnel assigned to USS Porter, NAVSTA Rota Fire and Emergency Services Department, U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Navantia, and Forward-Deployed Maintenance Center Detachment Rota all participated in the drill to demonstrate their combined ability to combat a major shipboard fire on DDG-class ships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John Owen)

