Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New Weapons Configuration Projects Air Power [Image 1 of 4]

    New Weapons Configuration Projects Air Power

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 332 Air Expeditionary Wing configured six F-15E Strike Eagles to carry extra bombs to austere locations, taking off from an undisclosed location 25 April 2021. This new configuration allows the Air Force to project Air Power across the area of responsibility, by carrying extra munitions to forward operating locations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 10:49
    Photo ID: 6619546
    VIRIN: 210425-F-YD502-790
    Resolution: 5815x3877
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Weapons Configuration Projects Air Power [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Weapons Configuration Projects Air Power
    New Weapons Configuration Projects Air Power
    New Weapons Configuration Projects Air Power
    New Weapons Configuration Projects Air Power

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fighter Jets
    F-15E
    Air Power
    Strike Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT