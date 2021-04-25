The 332 Air Expeditionary Wing configured six F-15E Strike Eagles to carry extra bombs to austere locations, taking off from an undisclosed location 25 April 2021. This new configuration allows the Air Force to project Air Power across the area of responsibility, by carrying extra munitions to forward operating locations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 10:49 Photo ID: 6619548 VIRIN: 210425-F-YD502-839 Resolution: 6476x4317 Size: 15.21 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Weapons Configuration Projects Air Power [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.