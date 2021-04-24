Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force First! F-15E Ferries extra Munitions! [Image 2 of 5]

    Air Force First! F-15E Ferries extra Munitions!

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 332 Air Expeditionary Wing blazed new trails when they configured six F-15E Strike Eagles to carry extra bombs to bare base locations, taking off from an undisclosed location 25 April 2021. This new configuration is allowing the Air Force to increase combat capabilities, by carrying more munitions than the Strike Eagle can use on one mission, to a forward operating base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 08:42
    Photo ID: 6619507
    VIRIN: 210313-Z-IN381-0024
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 19.73 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force First! F-15E Ferries extra Munitions! [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force First! F-15E Ferries extra Munitions!
    Air Force First! F-15E Ferries extra Munitions!
    Air Force First! F-15E Ferries extra Munitions!
    Air Force First! F-15E Ferries extra Munitions!
    Air Force First! F-15E Ferries extra Munitions!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    332 aew
    ace
    ferry
    ict
    F-15E

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT