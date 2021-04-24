The 332 Air Expeditionary Wing blazed new trails when they configured six F-15E Strike Eagles to carry extra bombs to bare base locations, taking off from an undisclosed location 25 April 2021. This new configuration is allowing the Air Force to increase combat capabilities, by carrying more munitions than the Strike Eagle can use on one mission, to a forward operating base.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 08:41 Photo ID: 6619506 VIRIN: 210313-Z-IN381-0013 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 24.05 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force First! F-15E Ferries extra Munitions! [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.