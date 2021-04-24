Frag out! | TRT Marines conduct 3d LSB M67 Grenade Range

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Salazar, a tactical readiness training instructor with Tactical Readiness Training Platoon, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), demonstrates to Marines with 3d Landing Support Battalion, 3d MLG, the proper deployment of an M67 Fragmentation Grenade on Range 30, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2021. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

