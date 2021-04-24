Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frag out! | TRT Marines conduct 3d LSB M67 Grenade Range [Image 2 of 14]

    Frag out! | TRT Marines conduct 3d LSB M67 Grenade Range

    RANGE 30, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney Robertson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Ryan Tomlin, right, the common skills training unit chief with Tactical Readiness Training Platoon, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), teaches Marines with 3d Landing Support Battalion, 3d MLG, about the M67 Fragmentation Grenade on Range 30, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2021. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 07:37
    Photo ID: 6619467
    VIRIN: 210424-M-HE677-0030
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: RANGE 30, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frag out! | TRT Marines conduct 3d LSB M67 Grenade Range [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CLR37
    TRT
    3d MLG
    M67 Fragmentation Grenade
    3d LSB

