210426-N-CJ510-0298 AEGEAN SEA (April 26, 2021) The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) sails forward of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during a photo exercise, April 26, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 05:27 Photo ID: 6619441 VIRIN: 210425-N-CJ510-0298 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.1 MB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.