210426-N-CJ510-0231 AEGEAN SEA (April 26, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) visit, board, search and seizure team, depart in a rigid-hull inflatable boat, center, for the Legend-class national security cutter USCGC USS Hamilton (WMSL 753) April 26, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 Location: AEGEAN SEA