U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Space Command, visits with Colorado National Guard space noncommissioned officers at the 117th Space Battalion headquarters on Fort Carson, Colo., April 27, 2021. Stalker met with Airmen representing the 233rd Space Group and 138th Space Control Squadron and Soldiers with the 117th Space Battalion and 100th Missile Defense Brigade, to learn about each unit and its mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Sheely)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 03:20 Photo ID: 6619393 VIRIN: 210427-Z-VX744-0065 Resolution: 5484x3917 Size: 3.89 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Command senior enlisted leader visits Colorado Guard space personnel [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.