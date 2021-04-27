Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Command senior enlisted leader visits Colorado Guard space personnel [Image 1 of 5]

    Space Command senior enlisted leader visits Colorado Guard space personnel

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    100th Missile Defense Brigade (GMD)

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Space Command, visits with Colorado National Guard space noncommissioned officers at the 117th Space Battalion headquarters on Fort Carson, Colo., April 27, 2021. Stalker met with Airmen representing the 233rd Space Group and 138th Space Control Squadron and Soldiers with the 117th Space Battalion and 100th Missile Defense Brigade, to learn about each unit and its mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Sheely)

    This work, Space Command senior enlisted leader visits Colorado Guard space personnel [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Colorado National Guard
    William Woods
    117th Space Battalion
    233rd Space Group
    Colorado Springs
    100th Missile Defense Brigade
    U.S. Space Command
    Scott H. Stalker
    138th Space Control Squadron

