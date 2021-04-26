Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Airmen take part in Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 5 of 5]

    Reserve Airmen take part in Exercise Nexus Dawn

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Green 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 452nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron take part in a aeromedical evacuation simulation as part of Exercise Nexus Dawn at March Air Reserve Base in California on April 26, 2021. NEXUS DAWN is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of certain Air Force Reserve units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment. Missions included in NEXUS DAWN include aeromedical evacuation, airlift for cargo and personnel, aerial refueling, deployment processing, aerial port operations, and command and control. Reserve Citizen Airmen from Travis, Beale, March, McChord, and McConnell Air Force Bases will participate in the exercise, as well as Air National Guardsmen from Fresno, Calif. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Staff Sergeant Ryan Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Airmen take part in Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

