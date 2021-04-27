Pfc. Angel Castillo, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” applies face paint and camouflage to his equipment during Expert Infantry and Soldier Badge Testing, Apr. 27, 2021, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:36 Photo ID: 6619182 VIRIN: 210427-A-XI247-005 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 4.18 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spartan Paratroopers Test for Expert Soldier and Infantry Badges [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.