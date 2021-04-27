Spartan Paratroopers Test for Expert Soldier and Infantry Badges

A Spartan Paratrooper demonstrates weapons drills with the AT-4 anti-tank weapon during Expert Infantry and Soldier Badge Testing, Apr. 27, 2021, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 00:36
|Photo ID:
|6619181
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-XI247-004
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
