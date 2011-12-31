446AS Receives Patient Manifest

Maj. Kenneth Strunk, 446th Airlift Wing, receives patient manifest updates from Capt. Christine Newby, 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prior to departing Travis Air Force Base, California, aboard a C-17 Globemaster III on April 27, 2021. Both are participating in Exercise Nexus Dawn, which presents realistic and challenging combat readiness scenarios in which Reserve Citizen Airmen are tested and evaluated at how well they can execute their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

