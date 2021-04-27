Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    446AS Receives Patient Manifest [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Maj. Kenneth Strunk, 446th Airlift Wing, receives patient manifest updates from Capt. Christine Newby, 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prior to departing Travis Air Force Base, California, aboard a C-17 Globemaster III on April 27, 2021. Both are participating in Exercise Nexus Dawn, which presents realistic and challenging combat readiness scenarios in which Reserve Citizen Airmen are tested and evaluated at how well they can execute their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 23:40
    Photo ID: 6619059
    VIRIN: 210427-F-ZW472-0022
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 446AS Receives Patient Manifest [Image 3 of 3], by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve Command

    #northcom
    #nexusdawn #afrc #reserveready

