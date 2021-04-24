PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2021) U.S. Sailors observe a monitor in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 24, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 22:22
|Photo ID:
|6618975
|VIRIN:
|210424-N-XX200-3022
|Resolution:
|3000x2198
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT