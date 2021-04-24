USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class William Lulias, from Jacksonville, Fla., left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Juante Dozier, from Houston, place chocks and chains on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 24, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

