    Coast Guard inspects SEACOR Eagle for SEACOR Power response [Image 5 of 8]

    Coast Guard inspects SEACOR Eagle for SEACOR Power response

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Marine Inspector Adrian Hill checks the life raft hydrostatic release expiration date, Houma, Louisiana, April 23, 2021. The crew and vessel was inspected by Coast Guard marine inspectors for readiness and approval to be used as an asset for the SEACOR Power response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Nicole J. Groll)

    This work, Coast Guard inspects SEACOR Eagle for SEACOR Power response [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    d8
    MSU Houma
    marine environmental response
    Seacor power
    MSU Lafayette

