Coast Guard inspects SEACOR Eagle for SEACOR Power response

Coast Guard Marine Inspector Adrian Hill and a SEACOR Eagle crew member inspect the engine room onboard the SEACOR Eagle in Houma, Louisiana, April 23, 2021. The crew and vessel was inspected by Coast Guard marine inspectors for readiness and approval to be used as an asset for the SEACOR Power response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Nicole J. Groll)

